Wim Hof is the latest wellness guru to face a reckoning.

This story includes descriptions of alleged domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

Wim Hof, the Dutch wellness figure famous for his cold-exposure and breathwork methods, has spent years amassing a global following.

His claims that the "Wim Hof Method" could improve mental health, boost immunity, and help manage chronic conditions like anxiety and depression made him a sensation in the wellness world.

But while Hof was being hailed as the "Iceman" celebrated for his health practices, a much darker reality was unfolding behind the scenes.

His ex-partner, Caroline has given a tell-all interview, accusing Hof of years of domestic violence, manipulation, and emotional abuse. The claims, detailed in de Volkskrant, paint a starkly different picture of the man behind the wellness movement.

Wim Hof. Image: Instagram