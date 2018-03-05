It was a decision made for the good of the investigation. But if anything is apparent from last night’s interview, it’s that the process robbed Karlie of a voice. It denied her a chance to plead for her son’s life, and to speak publicly about him.

Could you imagine being forced suffer in silence for years like that?

So what does Karlie do when she’s given a chance to talk on national television? She explains herself. She tells us that she met the father of her four children when she was just 19 years old.

That she tested positive to marijuana in a drug test, and so her eldest daughter was removed from her care. And that eventually, she was forced to surrender William to the same foster family when he was just nine months old.

Karlie is angry. She’s traumatised. And that anger and trauma hasn’t cooled with the passing years; in fact, it’s increased with every moment.

What Karlie desperately needs is answers. She's had time to think and re-think about the events that led to William's disappearance. She's been wondering, as any parent would, what if, what if, what if?

What if William's foster mother hadn't gone in to make a cup of tea? What if the foster father hadn't been out?

That came out in the interview as, "I don't want to blame the carers but yeah, they were responsible for looking after him, and they failed."

What if the police had paid more attention to where William was in those first few hours instead of coming to me? What if they'd worked out earlier someone had taken him and he wasn't lost?

That came out as, "Police were knocking on the door asking where William was. I was in shock. William’s not even in my care. I don’t know why you’re coming to ask me. Their police skills were not very high standards."