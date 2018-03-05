A little boy is missing and his biological mother has blamed his foster parents for not keeping a proper eye on him.
Sounds a bit outrageous, doesn’t it? It’s quite a claim – and it was made last night, when the mother of William Tyrrell, Karlie Tyrrell, 29, spoke to Channel 7’s Sunday Night.
In the interview, Karlie, clearly distraught, says, “I don’t want to blame the carers, but yeah, they were responsible for looking after him, and they failed.”
Sounds a bit rich, coming from someone who wasn’t even responsible enough to keep the children she gave birth to – right? Pretty ungrateful. Well, that’s according to the social media backlash after the interview aired.
The story of the darling boy with the mega-watt smile is familiar to most Australians. Little William vanished from his foster-grandmother’s home in Kendall, on the NSW Coast, in September 2014.
His parents remained anonymous, but issued desperate pleas for his return. It was then revealed in 2017 that their anonymity was because William had been in foster care, after being removed from his biological mother, Karlie.