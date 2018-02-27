"Whoever has him needs a bullet": William Tyrrell's biological mother speaks for the first time.

Three-year-old William Tyrrell was playing “hide and seek” with his sister in the yard of his grandmother’s house when he disappeared in the middle of the day on September 12, 2014.

His foster mother and grandmother were sitting outside at the Kendall property on the New South Wales mid-north coast watching the pair, when his mother went inside to make a cup of tea.

The last thing she remembers hearing from William, who was wearing a Spiderman suit at the time of his disappearance, is a tiger’s “roooaaarrr” as he was running towards the house. Then, silence.

The identities of William’s foster family have not been made public. But now, for the first time since the little boy’s disappearance three-and-a-half years ago, William’s biological mother has spoken to the media.

“I felt like I was the worst mum in the world,” Karlie Tyrrell tells Channel Seven’s Melissa Doyle in an exclusive interview to be aired on Sunday night.

Watch the program’s preview here:

Video by Sunday Night, Channel Seven

Karlie has a string of petty crimes to her name, including drug offences and assaulting a police officer, Daily Mail reports. William’s biological father is currently serving jail time for stealing.

William was taken from Karlie as a toddler and fostered to a family from Sydney’s Upper North Shore. But the fact William was under foster care when he disappeared was only made public in August last year after the New South Wales Supreme Court of Appeal ruled it a matter “of legitimate public interest”.