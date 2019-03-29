— With AAP.
1. William Tyrrell’s biological parents hid him for six weeks when he was a baby.
William Tyrrell’s biological father admits he was “the number one person not letting him go” when he hid the boy from authorities for six weeks when he was a baby.
But he denies playing any part in his son’s disappearance two-and-a-half years later.
The child was aged three years and three months when he vanished without a trace from the backyard of his foster grandmother’s house in Kendall on the NSW mid north coast on September 12, 2014.
William’s biological parents, who can’t be identified and are no longer in a relationship, were the final witnesses to give evidence on Thursday at the first week of the inquest into his disappearance and suspected death.
When questioned about the involvement of authorities, including the Department of Family and Community Services, William’s father said: “They f***ed up.”
“It was the minister’s duty of care to keep him safe until he was 18 and that was not the case at all. FACS was about keeping kids safe.”
Both parents conceded they “absconded” with William for five to six weeks in early 2012 after a children’s court ordered he be handed to FACS and placed in foster care.
“I couldn’t bring myself to give them my son,” the mother told the NSW Coroners Court.
The father said he was upset, annoyed and angry.
“I was the number one person not letting him go. The number one person putting that (idea) forward,” he said.
The mother said her last supervised contact visit with William was in August 2014.
She first found out William was missing when police knocked on their door in Sydney hours after he vanished.
“They didn’t tell me anything. They asked me if William was there. They looked around, they thought (my other) son was William – he wasn’t. They asked what I’d done … and left,” she said.
She still stands by her statement to police that she “didn’t take him” and “definitely” doesn’t know where he is.
In that document, the woman stated: “If I took him, I would be gone and I would have (his sister) as well. I want a normal life. I don’t want to be hiding away with them somewhere.”
The mother told the court she was aware of adoption plans before William disappeared but not in any detail and “didn’t agree” with them.
“We were still trying to get the children back. We were at court,” she said.
In closing the first week of the inquest on Thursday, senior counsel assisting the coroner, Gerard Craddock SC, said the police investigation continued.
“We certainly haven’t given up. If anybody, either in the room or in the community generally has any further information which they think might be of assistance … we want to hear from them,” he said.
Top Comments
Poor little William could not take a trick in life. Useless biological parents and then when he has a happy safe life, something else comes from left field to harm him. Terribly, terribly sad and tragic.
Re: William Tyrrell's biological parents... Sorry no, it was your duty of care to keep William safe until he was 18, you and his mother failed there. The department took him for a reason. The minister can't be with every individual child at every moment, you are expecting the impossible. Also, you cannot say it wouldn't have happened if he had remained with you. No-one knows yet what happened to the poor little fella but you could have been residing next door to a weirdo and something transpire. No-one ever knows what would have been but there has been human intervention by the looks of things and that could happen at anytime in life. By all accounts the foster parents come across as refined and loving and I think William was well placed by the department. The foster mother can't be blamed for a conniving person who has presumably meticulously planned his abduction. That poor woman is shattered, this has really impacted on her.
Mother and father are responsible. Both failed
Absolutely... The father said the minister is responsible and the mother says it wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t removed him, well something else may have happened the Dept Removed him and his sister for a reason.