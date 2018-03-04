William Tyrrell’s biological mum Karlie has a devastating message for her missing son.

One minute, William Tyrrell was playing in his foster grandmother’s garden. The next, he had vanished.

It’s been three and a half years since the three year old disappeared and now his biological mother, Karlie Tyrrell, has spoken to the media for the first time.

In an interview with Melissa Doyle on Sunday Night, Karlie broke down as she relayed a message to her missing son.

“I love you so much. I miss you,” she said.

She also delivered an emotional plea to her son’s kidnappers.

“Don’t hurt him. Just let him come home. Please. It’s not fair. This isn’t fair,” she said, sobbing.

“Just let him come home. He hasn’t even met his little brother yet.”

Karlie was eight months pregnant with her fourth child, William’s younger brother, when police came knocking at her door asking if she knew where William was.

She denied accusations she was involved in his disappearance.