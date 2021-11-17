The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday November 18.

William Tyrrell foster parents face assault charge.

Police investigating the disappearance of toddler William Tyrrell have charged his former foster parents with the unrelated assault of a different child.

Strike Force Rosann was established in 2014 after three-year-old William disappeared from his foster grandmother's home at Kendall on the NSW mid north coast.

Earlier this week police returned to the property and nearby bushland, searching for remains as they honed in on a person of interest.

While the search continued for a third day on Wednesday, police delivered court attendance notices to the boy's former foster parents.

The assault charges against William Tyrrell's foster parents are a development few that saw coming in this now rapidly unfolding case. https://t.co/Y6ryubUCN8 #WilliamTyrrell #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/TQ7jcbdyX6 — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) November 17, 2021

NSW Police allege they assaulted a different child at a home on Sydney's upper north shore.

Homicide squad detectives received information about the alleged, unrelated assault as part of the task force's ongoing investigations.

The 56-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have both been charged with common assault and are due to face Hornsby Local Court on Tuesday.

Police on Wednesday turned their attention to an area of bushland about a kilometre from the house where William was last seen, after digging up patches of garden at the home on Tuesday.

Officers used an excavator to remove a layer of topsoil.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Malcolm Lanyon said investigators were committed.

"Police will not stop until such time as we've investigated every possible lead," he told reporters.