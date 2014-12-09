If everything goes to plan, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen of Pop will be sitting next to each other at a basketball game tonight.
Prince William and his beautiful Duchess (Kate/Catherine/Princess/Her Majesty/Midsy/Katie… we never get it right, but we try our hardest to cover all bases) are in New York for a royal tour.
It’s like a regular trip to New York any of us would take, with a standard million dollar budget, a lot of boring meetings, and ten thousand NYPD cops at arms’ length.
Actually, maybe we take back the ‘million dollar budget’ comment. Because look at Prince William, just casually boarding a commercial domestic flight from New York to Washington and surprising the hell out of everyone in the cabin (though he flew first class, of course).
Window or aisle, Wills? Source: Twitter
Anyway, we digress.
This is the big news:
Tonight, Kate and Wills are going to a basketball game (because New York, baby), and Beyonce and Jay-Z are probably going to be there too. We have all of our fingers and toes crossed that Kate and Bey are going to become Best Mates, post a selfie on the internet, and possibly release an album.
We will keep you updated.
Meanwhile, here is a Twitter story of all the adventures the royal couple have had in USA so far. Much fun. Very royal.
