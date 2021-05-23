The Olympics are in 61 days. But the calls to cancel them are growing louder.

With the Olympics now nine weeks away, pressure to cancel them continues to grow as Japan fights a fourth wave of the pandemic.

More than 15,000 competitors from around the world are due to arrive in Tokyo in the next couple of months before the Games, which begin on July 23.

The Games were initially due to happen last year but were postponed in light of the pandemic. Now, locals want them either postponed again or cancelled completely. One recent survey, conducted by Asahi Shimbun, found about 80 per cent of local Japanese people do not want the global sporting event to proceed in July.

Last week, the CEO of Japan's top e-commerce company told CNN the Olympic Games were a "suicide mission" for Tokyo.

"It's dangerous to host the big international event from all over the world. So, the risk is too big," Hiroshi Mikitani said. "The upside is not that great, and we see many countries are still struggling so much, including India and Brazil. And it's not time to celebrate yet."

Protesters recently demonstrated against the Tokyo Olympics in front of the New National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympics. Image: Getty.

Here's what we know about Japan's current coronavirus situation, who has the power to cancel the games and everything else you need to know.

Japan's fourth wave and slow vaccination rollout.

As their fourth wave threatens to overwhelm their health care system, Japan has vaccinated just 4.1 per cent of its population, according to Reuters' global tracker, which is the slowest rate among the world's larger, rich countries.

In contrast to some other Group of Seven (G7) nations that are beginning to end pandemic-busting lockdown measures, much of Japan remains under emergency curbs amid this fourth wave of infections.