Everything Gladys Berejiklian has said about the possibility of a Sydney lockdown.

Will Sydney go into lockdown? It's the question being asked by all Sydneysiders.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said this recent outbreak of the delta COVID-19 variant is "probably the scariest period that New South Wales is going through" since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Whilst restrictions have been imposed and masks have been mandated, the Premier has so far resisted a lockdown.

But as the cases continue to grow, many are wondering if a lockdown is inevitable. Here's everything the NSW Premier has said about the possibility of one.

The unlinked cases are the greatest concern.

The Bondi Beach Drive-through COVID-19 Clinic with long lines stretching along Campbell Parade on June 23, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

On Monday, the Premier said if NSW were to "have a number of unlinked cases" which are "outside the geographic region they are [currently] concentrated in" it would "obviously adjust the health advice and we will respond to that".

So far, Sydney has recorded three unlinked cases.

One of those cases is a hairdresser from Western Sydney who worked in Double Bay. He is not linked to a known case or cluster. NSW Health says urgent investigations are underway to determine how he acquired the virus.