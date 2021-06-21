Barnaby Joyce to return as deputy prime minister, and everything else you need to know today.

Barnaby Joyce to return as deputy prime minister.

Barnaby Joyce will return as the deputy prime minister after defeating Michael McCormack in a Nationals leadership spill.

Mr Joyce secured a majority in the 21-member party room at a meeting in Canberra on Monday after long-time supporter Matt Canavan moved a spill motion.

The change in Nationals leadership could have major implications for the Morrison government with the junior coalition partner set for a ministerial reshuffle.

Barnaby Joyce returns as leader of Nationals after defeating Michael McCormack in spill https://t.co/CEl4guRL4b — ABC News (@abcnews) June 21, 2021

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has retained his role as Nationals deputy leader.

Mr Joyce failed to topple Mr McCormack at his last attempt in February, but many believed that wouldn't be his last crack at the job.

Joyce resigned as leader three years ago after it was revealed he was having an affair with his former staffer Vikki Campion. There was also an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint. He was not found by the investigation to have committed any offence due to insufficient evidence.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the outcome is likely to harden the party’s position against further action on climate change.

New local virus cases in NSW, Queensland.

NSW has recorded three new locally acquired COVID-19 cases as some Sydneysiders were ordered to don masks indoors amid the city's growing outbreak.

Two new local cases were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, one of which had been revealed by health authorities on Saturday. The other case is a close contact of the previously recorded case.

Another two additional cases in the southern Sydney shire of Sutherland were recorded after the 8pm deadline. They are both close contacts of previously reported cases.

It takes Sydney's eastern suburbs outbreak to nine cases, with the growing cluster prompting new mask-wearing rules.