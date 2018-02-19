'If Jen was your friend, would you really be urging her to get back with Brad Pitt?'

On Friday, the news broke: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are divorcing after two years of marriage.
And before the ink had even dried on the separation papers, Twitter users were asking a question. A question that, frankly made me feel quite tired.
OMG! Are Brad and Jen getting back together?
Sigh.
Here are some of the tweets.
Can we please have a Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston revival in 2018 so true love can officially be restored
Sincerely, the whole universe pic.twitter.com/giaTN0Wry3
— Brad Pitt & Jen Aniston (@TeamBradAndJen) February 16, 2018
If Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston end up back together now that they’re both single I will literally DIE. Like Angelina, girl bye ????????
— Reagan Walker (@reagandwalker) February 18, 2018
Omg what if Jen and Brad got back together?! BEST FULL CIRCLE PLOT TWIST EVER
— Adam Wolcott (@AdamWolcot) February 18, 2018