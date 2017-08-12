Remain calm: The release date for the new season of Will & Grace has been revealed.

In possibly the greatest entertainment news you’ll hear today, Australian fans of rebooted sitcom Will & Grace will get to see the new series the same day as the US on streaming service Stan.

A new season of the comedy series starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, is being made after 11 years off the air.

The series originally ran for eight-seasons from 1998-2006.

After a popular 10-minute segment aired in 2016 to encourage Americans to vote in the US election, the series was brought back by US network NBC and filming on the new season has begun.

Stan struck a deal with NBCUniversal to premiere the new 16-episode series on September 29, the same day as the US.

The first teaser trailer for the reboot was released in May, and follows Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) as they leave the office of an NBC executive.

The pair break out in their usual banter before Will suggests they calm their tension with a visit to the old set.

Once they arrive, the pair stumble upon Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) who seem to have never left.

In other good news? NBC has already renewed the rebooted series for a second season so it looks as though we will have something to binge-watch for a long time yet.

