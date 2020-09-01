The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday September 2.

Daniel Andrews aiming for interstate travel by Christmas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has once again made it clear he would like COVID-19 border restrictions eased across the country in time for people to see their families at Christmas.

During Question Time yesterday, Morrison said Victoria had "turned a corner" and that states and territories need to start planning to reopen to the rest of the country.

"By Christmas, Mr Speaker, we should aim for Australians to be able to go to work, to be able to be with their family at Christmas, and to return to visit their friends and to look forward to a positive 2021," he said.

It's a desire Morrison has expressed a few times, but yesterday was the first time Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews hinted that this could actually be a possibility for his currently locked-down state.

Andrews, like Morrison, is aiming to ease border restrictions in time for Christms. Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty





"I think we all want to aim towards a situation where, come Christmas time, come the summer in earnest, we can have that freedom of movement," Mr Andrews said.

The premier is still days away from revealing his roadmap for Victoria, but numbers continue to drop. Only 70 new infections were recorded yesterday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned Melbourne-Sydney travel would only be considered if cases were under control and Victoria's contact tracing was improved.

"As soon as we feel the risk is low or negligible to NSW, we're keen to re-establish our connections," she said.

