From Petal Blossom Rainbow to Fuschia: A definitive ranking of the wildest celebrity baby names.

There is nothing more exciting than finally learning the name a celebrity has chosen for their baby.

Because these days… anything goes.

Brace yourself: Reddit revealed the worst baby names they’ve ever heard. Post continues below.

When Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow announced in 2004 that their daughter would be called Apple, people were shocked.

But since then, there have been many, many more interesting choices that have well surpassed that name. Including one that was announced only yesterday.

So to remind you of them all, here is our definitive ranking of the wildest celebrity baby names.

18. Poet Lake

Child of: Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber