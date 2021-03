Because the whole premise of this show is to get opposite families who will absolutely despise each other's lifestyles to swap, the family that's about to do the old switcheroo with the Loud fam is (of course) the Mute fam.

The Mute family love to do things swiftly, efficiently and with no words at all. Things like, children brushing their teeth while their owner watches over them for inconsistencies.

They have no TV on during the week and no junk food in the house. Which means, as a treat, the kids eat... feta.

It's time for the lady-wife-ladies to swap!

Mrs Mute is taking a tour of her new home and is trying to count the beds and shoes to figure out how many kids she'll be dealing with.

"Is it six kids? Surely not. That's too many!"

Oh, sweetie.

She finds the toothbrushes. There's enough to clean the mouths of a small army.

"They must not ever throw out their old toothbrushes."

And then she spots the family photos.

"One, two, three, four... eleven? That must be all the cousins."