Mamamia recaps Wife Swap: NO. THERE ARE SPIDERS EVERYWHERE.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

This episode starts as many a wonderful works of art do... "Hello, and welcome to my channel. Today we will be doing a pantry organisation video..."

...It seems we have a mummy blogger in the mix.

For someone who a) doesn't own a pantry and b) if I did it would be perfectly disorganised with rogue pieces of pasta and out of date mixed herbs (BECAUSE THAT'S THE RIGHT WAY TO LIFE), this content isn't really my jam.

But I will persist. Because I have to. It is literally my job to watch this mayhem.

I am what I am, lady-wife-lady. This lady-wife-lady-blogger-vlogger-blogger reports she has not one, but two YouTube channels. One for instructional videos where she shames plebs for having feral pantries and another for 'daily vlogs' where she documents each and every moment of her children's lives.

They actually filmed 1000 vlogs in 1000 days.

If you're in need of a visual of what that looks like - along with evidence as to why this lady-wife-lady has impeccably toned arms - feast your peepers on this:

Weight lifting 101.