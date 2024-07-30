A love triangle and Christian extremists: Everything we know about the Wieambilla massacre.

Right now, in a Brisbane courtroom, an inquest is underway into one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in recent Australian history. Except, because the perpetrators were white and the ideology they were motivated by was Christian, the attack is often referred to simply as the 'Wieambilla shootings'.

On December 12, 2022, Queensland police were asked to attend the Wieambilla property of Gareth and Stacey Train, in relation to a missing person case they were following up on.

What happened in the Wieambilla massacre?

The love triangle.

Gareth's brother Nathaniel, a school principal, had been out of contact with his estranged wife since October. She had officially reported him missing earlier that month, and police had tracked him across the border into Queensland. Nathaniel also had an outstanding warrant from NSW in 2021 relating to weapons.

The relationship between Gareth, Nathaniel and Stacey was a complex one. Stacey had previously been married to Nathaniel, before leaving him for his older brother while their two children were still very young, marrying Gareth in 2001.