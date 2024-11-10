Wicked is all we've been talking about the past few weeks.

From the moment the film celebrated its world premiere in Sydney, it seems like the internet has been awash in a sea of pink and green. From the premieres to the interviews and more, Wicked is set to become one of the buzziest releases of the year. In fact, Ariana Grande is picking up Oscar buzz for her work as Glinda.

While fans are eagerly counting down the days to see Grande and Cynthia Erivo light up the big screen, we're here to spill the tea on everything you didn't know (but totally want to).

From on-set chemistry to casting secrets and behind-the-scenes prep, we've got the inside scoop on what's going down with Grande, Erivo, and the rest of the star-studded cast.

Watch the trailer for Wicked. Story continues below.



Video via Universal Pictures

Two other actress were almost Glinda.

Cynthia Erivo recently revealed that there were two other actresses who were in the running to play Glinda, before the role was offered to Grande.

Erivo recalled being relieved that Grande had been given the part, telling The New York Times, "Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with."