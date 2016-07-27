The important lesson I learned when I couldn't keep the weight off.

I recently lost seven kilos and boy was I smug about it. I felt triumphant, like I had finally figured out how to lose weight and keep it off – for the 700th time. All my problems were solved.

Now, I thought, I could finally move on from weight issues and truly enjoy life (as well as the occasional block of Cadbury’s pineapple chocolate, of course).

And damn you Cadbury’s for inveting that particular flavour, you motherf**kers.

It didn’t take long for me to re-gain five of those seven kilos, and I started questioning myself once again:

Why does my goal weight only last a day?

Why can’t I stop eating when I’m no longer hungry?

Then I stopped and thought; those naturally slim women who rarely, if ever, struggle with their weight are actually the odd ones out.

I am the one who science considers "normal".

I am one of the 80 percent of women who lose weight, only to put at least half of it, if not all of it, back on.

Hooray for me! My eating habits and fluctuating weight are normal.

Take that diet experts!

Behavioural scientist Professor Paul Aveyard has made his living trying to help people change their behaviours - which is apparently the key to keeping weight off - however I'm planning to take a different route.