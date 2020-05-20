'At 17, I woke up to a boy on top of me. For 10 years, I didn't recognise it for what it was.'

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

It has taken me more than 10 years to fully understand what happened when I was 17 was rape. In fact, the only people who know what happened that night are me and the people there.

I cannot know if the boy who did this understands what happened was not consensual. I’m not sure the boys who filmed it understands just how wrong that was.

I am 31, married to an incredible man. We have three beautiful children and live an incredible life on the coast. But in 2007, months before my 18th birthday I was raped. This event was not violent, it was with someone I knew, someone I had previously slept with.

We were at a house party where I fell and hurt my ankle. I was crying in pain and rather than ringing my parents or an ambulance we decided I should just drink more.

I was incredibly drunk and could still feel the pain in my ankle so started asking for my mum. The boys were scared as they were 18 and I was 17 and they didn’t want to get in trouble, so I was put in a bed. I was told that in the morning I’d realise I wasn’t even hurt and that I was overreacting.

During the night I woke and he was inside me. I remember asking for him to stop but I was far too drunk to fight. I remember him over me, moving back and forth. I remember the sound of the bed hitting the wall. I remember waking up hours later alone. Not really sure if what had happened was real or not.

The next morning when I came out of the room I was slut-shamed while a group watched a video of the incident laughing. The guy who raped me had left before sunrise, maybe that was an admission of guilt, who knows.

Shortly after that night, I moved away from home which put me on the path to meet my best friend and reconnect with my now, husband.

Over the last few years, I have struggled with self-love. Recently I have been digging through my memories to answer why someone with a good family and no real reason to be sad, suffers anxiety and low self-worth.