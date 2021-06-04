Everyone is asking 'Why Victoria?' Here's what experts are saying.

Melbourne is in day seven of what is now an extended 14-day lockdown. It's the fourth lockdown for the state. And there's one question on everyone's mind: 'Why is it always Victoria?'

While NSW was able to get its coronavirus clusters under control a few weeks back, Victoria hasn't been so lucky - copping more lockdowns than any other state or territory in Australia.

So, what's going on? What exactly is happening in Victoria?

Top health experts have attributed Victoria's COVID-19 outbreaks to some key differences between Melbourne and Sydney - things like transport, age, jobs and migrant population.

Earlier this week, Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, an infectious diseases expert at the University of New South Wales, said the differences in population density and sociability were major contributing factors in helping the virus spread in Victoria.

“The difference between Melbourne and Victoria or, say, NSW is that you’ve got really great public transport. People can get around really easily or walk or push-bike. We can’t do that in Sydney," Professor McLaws told ABC.

“You’re very hyper-connected socially. Your city has younger people than Sydney has and they like to go out or they’re unemployed and they need jobs,” she said.

“They’re young, and it’s that sociability and it’s that ease with which people can get around Melbourne where it can spread rapidly."

Professor McLaws also said Melbourne has a "very well-connected migrant group", where often a lot of people live together, meaning the virus was more easily spread.

However, not everyone agrees with Professor McLaws.

According to Dr Liz Allen, a demographer from the Australian National University, the focus on “transport, age, jobs, migrant population” as contributing factors to Victoria's constant outbreaks, couldn't be further from the truth.

“The data doesn’t support the suggestions that population and behaviour differ – VIC and NSW aren’t all that different. In fact, the data points to NSW being at greater ‘risk’," she wrote on Twitter.