Kim Kardashian's 4-yo daughter photographed her mum topless and can we please all relax?

One of my many nicknames is NNP – Nama No Pants. If you rock up to my house unexpectedly, you’ll be greeted by NNP. And my 10-year-old son who’s always naked. (It’s so cute. That naked butt of his is so damn cute.) I’m telling you this because I want to establish that I’m comfortable with states of undress. Nudity. The au naturale look. Birthday suits. And I’m also really comfortable at home with my kid.

Just like Kim Kardashian.

So when I saw Kim’s post of a photo that was taken by her four-year-old daughter, North West, displaying Kim with a bare back, I was unmoved. Accustomed to seeing her skin, my focus was on the caption:

“[camera emoji] by North.”

Aw. A #proudmummymoment. And fair enough – it’s an artsy shot. Especially considering that most of the time when pre-schoolers get your phone, they just take a gazillion photos of their chin or foot.

???? by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

And even though I do think it was a #proudmummymoment for Kim, I realise her thought process was most likely something like this:

Omg, North is so talented, she can make my arse look perfect, the lighting is impeccable, I have a thigh-gap, my hair is on point, pity I just had to get that freaking bra off – but I guess that looks on brand, so it’ll make a great post for these leggings I’m hocking.

As soon as the post was up, much to precisely no one’s surprise, the internet went into meltdown, as they do with most things any Kardashian does.

The conservatives were all like, “Omg why are you having your daughter take risqué photos of you? “’Here, North, this is how you make money using your body.’”

(Just as side note, literally anyone who makes money uses their body to do so. If you didn’t have a body, you couldn’t make money.)

But I agree with the person who wrote, “People still bath with their kids at that age. The people kicking off are the weird ones.” It’s skin, people. Mother and daughter. Relax.