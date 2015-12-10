Seriously, bear with me.

According to the polls, Donald J Trump (as he likes to call himself in the third person) is the most popular U.S. Presidential nominee for the Republican Party.

As the Republican candidates battle it out to see who will lead the GOP (Grand Old Party) into the 2016 election, it is this billionaire businessmen and reality TV star (The Apprentice) who has dominated the Presidential campaign.

USA Today says 68 per cent of his supporters would stick with him even if he left the GOP and ran as an independent.

Just in case you’re not up to speed, this is what those supporters are, well, supporting.

Donald J Trump has called for a ban on the entry of Muslims to the United States.

He has said he’s “the worst thing that’s ever happened to ISIS”. He has vowed to build a “great, great wall” along the southern border of the US and have Mexico pay for it. He has asserted on numerous occasions that countries like China, Mexico and Japan are killing the U.S. economically because America have not stood up for themselves. “Our country is in serious trouble. We don’t have victories anymore. We used to have victories, but we don’t have them. When was the last time anybody saw us beating, let’s say China, in a trade deal? I beat China all the time. All the time.”

Watch Trump say that the Paris Terror Attack victims ‘should have had guns’. Post continues after video.

He doesn’t think the U.S.’s nuclear weapon stockpile is good enough and wants to invest in it. He thinks healthcare is way too expensive and the Obamacare health reform is a waste of money. He could do it all a lot cheaper. “It’s going to get worse because remember Obamacare really kicks in in ’16. In 2016, Obama is going to be out playing golf. He might even be on one of my courses. I would invite him, I actually would say — I have the best courses. So I’d say, ‘You know what?’ If he wants to, I have one right next to the White House. Right on the Potomac, if he’d like to play, that’s fine. In fact, I’d love him to leave early and play — that would be a very good thing. But Obamacare kicks in in 2016 really big league. It is going to be amazingly destructive. Doctors are quitting.”