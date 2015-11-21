"Dear habitually late people, stop being so rude and selfish."

By: Aly Walansky for YourTango.

I’ve always been the commuting friend. I also grew up as an ever-so-slightly neurotic girl, which means I tend to largely over-shoot my commute. If something generally takes 40 minutes via trains, I’ll allow a solid hour to get there… only to be sitting at some bar to find out whatever friend I’m meeting hasn’t left their house yet. And if I’m early? It’s on me.

But all too often, the meeting time will come and go, and the friend, colleague, or date is nowhere to be found. Ultimately, I’d rather myself wait than expect someone else to do so. (Yes; it’s that inconsiderate.)

Even when commute isn’t a concern, many people are simply not considerate when making and keeping plans.

So a few questions for habitually-late people: Do you chronically under-judge how long a series of events will take, just as I over-judge? Are you endlessly optimistic that this time you'll be able to do everything faster and better than ever before?

Or is it, as I suspect, that you simply believe your time is more valuable than everyone else's and you have no concept of how incredibly rude you truly are?

Some of my frequently late friends, past and present, have shared their psychology: they find that being the early one is wasting time. And while that's a valid point — being early can be inefficient — it comes down to being a person who puts their own time secondary to respecting someone else's. It comes down to whether or not you lead life as a selfish, inconsiderate person. (Personally, I try not to be.)

