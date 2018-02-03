"Check your baby's toes": A midwife's urgent warning for all parents to look out for.

An Aussie midwife has issued a warning all parents with newborns and infants should be aware of.
Midwife Cath Curtin posted the photo of what looks to be a baby’s inflamed and swollen toe on Instagram to bring parents’ attention to a painful and potentially dangerous injury that, surprisingly, happens more often than you might think.
So we have a red sore toe…guess what causes it? Usually a piece of the mothers hair! A hair can be in the baby’s onesie and wrap itself around the babies toe – causing extreme pain and if not checked the toe may need to be amputated. It happened to my friend @clairest55 son Tom when he was a baby. A long blonde hair wrapped around his toe. Lucky it was found and the hair removed in time. Always check your baby’s toes, wash with a baby wipe when changing the nappy. I always look at the toes when checking a baby, running my fingers through them to ensure no stray hair has found its way there ????. It causes so much pain and as you can imagine the baby cries, a lot. Have you heard of this? Anyone experienced this with their child? ♥️
“So we have a red sore toe…guess what causes it?” the newborn and toddler expert asked her 19,000 followers about the very sore looking toe.
“Usually a piece of the mothers hair! A hair can be in the baby’s onesie and wrap itself around the babies toe – causing extreme pain and if not checked the toe may need to be amputated.
“It happened to my friend @clairest55 son Tom when he was a baby. A long blonde hair wrapped around his toe. Lucky it was found and the hair removed in time.”