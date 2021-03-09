The 6 questions you have after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview, answered.

In an extraordinary interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle has revealed she was "silenced" by the monarchy, that she was refused medical help by the palace when she felt suicidal and that concerns were raised about the colour of her son's skin.

The couple, who are currently expecting their second child, said the ultimate reason for their departure was the palace's lack of protection and support.

But the two-hour television special still left several questions answered.

Why is Archie not a prince?

During the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duchess of Sussex said her children would not be granted a royal title or security protection, with the suggestion it was due to concern over their skin colour.

So, what exactly is the royal convention?

Due to royal convention established by King George V in 1917, Archie would not be given the title of prince at birth, considering he is the great-grandson of the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Only those who are the son or grandson will receive this title.

Convention states if Prince Charles becomes king, Archie will then become a prince.

However, Markle said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the royal family was considering changing this convention while she was pregnant, meaning Archie will be stripped of the prince title forever.

Instead, he is known as "Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor".

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Image: Getty.