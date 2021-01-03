"A dead bedroom is not normal." 7 reasons why I cheated on my husband.

First things first: I’m an unscrupulous asshole. I went against my marriage vows. Repeatedly. The scarlet letter burned in my soul reminds me that I’m a s**tty person who did something unforgivable.

I have no excuse for my behaviour. As an adult, we make choices. No one held a gun to my head. However, I have reasons.

These reasons are worth noting so that I make sure I never, ever do them again in my next relationship (if I’m lucky to find someone who will put up with me in all my damaged glory).

Watch: Emotional vs physical affair. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Reason for cheating #1: Incompatibility.

There are two types of incompatibility: Shared interests and personalities.

Early in our relationship, my husband and I had many shared interests. Comic books, video games, and all things nerd-esque.

After a short time, our personality incompatibilities crept in. He threw immature comments during arguments. I picked fights. He was an abhorrent slob. I was a neat freak. We rarely actually laughed together.

Even as we changed with age, some incompatibilities remained. He is thin-skinned while I’m sarcastic and crass. This means I get in trouble for not wording things a certain way. Walking on eggshells and never feeling like I could be my authentic self wore away at me.

With my first affair, the other guy and I didn’t fit well because of a strong physical attraction. We fit because our personalities clicked. I have a habit of debating stupidly dumb topics and he played Devil’s Advocate for the absurd alternative. Without walking on eggshells, everything seemed easier. I could finally laugh again.

Reason for cheating #2: Dead bedroom.

My dead bedroom is a lonely and isolating room in a house. It’s not something one talks about with friends. What kind of horrible wife would I be if I told my friends how shitty my marital sex life was? My husband would have been mortified.