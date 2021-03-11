"It's 2021, are we really still doing airbrushed skin?"

Can we make normal skin... normal again? By normal skin, I’m talking pores, texture, pimples and dark spots. Like, literally nobody has perfect skin, and that’s the reality. But Instagram has warped reality so badly that in 2021, we’re still allowing ourselves to conform to unrealistic beauty standards.

Watch: London makeup blogger Em Ford shares comments on her makeup-free photos. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In my teenage years, when I didn’t know any better, you’d catch me Googling “how to get rid of pores” and endlessly scrolling through Yahoo Answers and reading WikiHow articles. I tried all the tricks in the book.

I scrubbed my face raw with the god-forsaken St. Ives Apricot Scrub and spent all my minimum wage Maccas money on pore strips and clay masks. Nothing made my pores shrink, but I was obsessed!

Why?

Because all the Youtube beauty influencers I watched had poreless skin, flawless skin. I look back now and think, “girl, did you really think they had no pores?”.