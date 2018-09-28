In some cases, she said, both men and women even feel the relationship can be stronger after cheating.

"Many couples have said to me that they will never be pleased that it happened, but that they believe their relationship is stronger as a result of the work they go on to do…if they can tolerate it.

"Regaining trust takes time. It is all about the work the couple goes on to do, and how they are mutually reassured that they are reconnected. The hurt person also has to agree to take the risk to reconnect and continue in the relationship, as much as it is about the other changing their ways."

She added that when entering a relationship with a person who has a history of infidelity, making sure you know they've 'worked on themselves' after their past relationships is the best way to approach it.

"You need to know if the person has done some work on themselves and feel and sound stronger in their self understanding, knowledge and maturity. A person who is blaming the other as the reason for the affair, as if they were driven to do it, is less of a good bet. It’s always a choice, and there are other better choices."

Consultant psychologist and relationship therapist, Sian Khuman, also from Relationships Australia, said that in some instances where men have cheated, it has been due to them feeling ashamed of certain sexual desires.

"Often, if someone is feeling as though their sexual desires aren't being met and they feel they can't communicate this to their partner, they will look outside the relationship to get it."

"(We) do a lot of work in couples to encourage them to express their fantasies and open up their relationships sexually to avoid infidelity from happening."

"In the past, this has been common with men, but there are women who struggle to voice their sexual desires in the relationship, too," she added.

Sian said, just like Elisabeth, it is possible to move on if both the man and woman are willing to address the factors which may have contributed to the infidelity.

"Couples do it all the time," she said.

"The person who has betrayed needs to take responsibility for it, and the couple needs to review what was happening in the relationship prior to the cheating, some of the contributing factors or what wasn't being communicated."

She said while this can be tough on a couple, and can take time, it can help both couples look internally if the same problems arise in the future.

"There's a healing process and repair process that needs to happen, then moving forward, asking 'how do we want our relationship to look? what do we need to change, include or expand on?'," she said of the steps.

"This will allow them both to be included in what is going on within the relationship, for them both to be their authentic selves so they can act with integrity going forward."