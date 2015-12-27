It started off so well. My boyfriend and I were snuggled up in bed together, enjoying an intimate sexy-times moment.

We were mixing it up by trying a different position and were really enjoying it… until my boyfriend moved away from me and said, “uh, babe, is that you?”

“What a weird thing to say in bed,” I thought. And then I looked down.

There was blood everywhere. Bright red blood all over me. Bright red blood all over him. Bright red blood all over the crisp white sheets. I’m not exaggerating when I say it looked like a crime scene.

My first thought was that I’d somehow been stabbed. But then I realised that the flow was coming from my ladybits – and it wasn’t showing any signs of stopping.

So I did the only thing you can really do in that situation – I freaked out. I was shocked and embarrassed and every other negative emotion that you can possibly think of.

Also, my boyfriend was really nice about it, which possibly made it even worse. There’s nothing like someone saying, “it’s okay, it’s all good, you’re not going to die,” in a super-soothing voice while they’re lying on a bed, covered in your vagina blood.

I just didn’t understand why I was bleeding so much. And why it had happened so quickly. And why didn’t it hurt?? My insides appeared to be rupturing and yet I didn’t feel even a speck of pain.

I knew that it wasn’t just my period. My periods have always been ridiculously light – light enough to get away with just a liner most of the time. And I knew that I was unlikely to have any other issues – I get yearly pap smears which are always accompanied by STD blood tests because my doctor is needle-happy and over-cautious.

So I ran to the bathroom to clean myself up, half-laughing and half-crying at the ridiculousness of the situation. Luckily, the bleeding stopped quite quickly after that and my boyfriend and I both took showers, after which I told him that the va-jay-jay was closed for business for awhile. At least until I saw a doctor.

My doctor, to her credit, wasn’t even slightly surprised. She reminded me that I’ve been on the pill for six years now. Oral contraceptives can affect the lining of the cervix and make it extra-sensitive. I’ve always bled during pap smears – so it’s unsurprising that I started bleeding during sex too.

Some tests confirmed that it was nothing to worry about. And after consulting a few friends, I found out that many of them have experienced the exact same situation – and not all of them even bothered to go and see a doctor about it. They just accepted that female reproductive organs are a mysterious place and sometimes they do random shit like gushing out blood.