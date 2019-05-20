OPINION: Today, I finally don't have to feel 'ashamed' about voting Liberal.

As I wheeled the pram containing my seven-month-old son into Camden Civic Centre on Friday, I knew who I was going to vote for. Like many of the people from my generation I was voting early, but unlike them I was voting Liberal.
I consider myself pretty open minded. My son is biracial and my husband is an Indian immigrant. I grew up in the cultural melting pot known as Campbelltown in NSW and still live there. I have a degree or two, for whatever that’s worth, and I have been known to get pretty heated in my defence of racial, sexuality and gender equality. So for those who buy into the stereotypes, my vote for the Liberal Party was pretty shocking. I know I spent the entire time feeling like I was committing some act of social treason.
To read the other side: OPINION. Everyone cares about the environment. Until they’re alone in the voting booth.
When I turned on ABC News I was shook. I had been looking for ABC Kids, but as I was sucked into the vortex of election results, I realised I was not as alone as I had thought. Many people had made the choice touted as ‘selfish’ by almost religious Labor supporters.
There seems to be an epidemic in Australia. It’s that of the silent and undoubtedly shamed voter. Of course there are the unapologetically right or left wing, screaming their beliefs from the rafters at anyone who will listen. But in the shadows is a group of people who don’t fit into either camp. They are considered too young or too open minded to be typical Liberal voters and too conservative to be the typical Labor voters. They’re the people that aggressive election campaigns don’t reach and aren’t even aimed at.
In this election those voters voted Liberal. And as it turns out there are many more of them than we realised.
Why so many Australian women voted Liberal. Post continues after audio.
Top Comments
The biggest interest groups with vested interested bias on this subject are all the “scientists” and government cronies who’s funding is proportional to their tales of doom. There are plenty of climate scientists, many of the most credentialed on the planet, that question the doom prophecies and question the models being relied on. They get silenced quickly enough though. It is no science at all when alternate ideas are squashed before being tested. It is a religious cult now more than science. I feel sorry for those buying in to the ‘sky is falling’ story’s of doom.
When you get island nations crying climate change swamping by ocean, when their islands are actually sinking (rather than the ocean rising), and everyone buys in, we know we have reached peak stupidity.
Which highly credentialed scientists are doubting climate change? Please provide evidence that Pacific islands are sinking rather than sea level rise being involved.
If you are going to write an article, you have to expect some critisism, all the LNP people in here saying "exactly the point she's making" are you seriously saying that people can't point out things in her article?
There were a lot of lies and misinformation spread in this election. I keep hearing about 'Labor's death tax', which of course does not exist. You would think, no matter what side you were on, you would be happy to have misinformation corrected, unless of course, you know you could only win with lies?