OPINION: Today, I finally don't have to feel 'ashamed' about voting Liberal.

As I wheeled the pram containing my seven-month-old son into Camden Civic Centre on Friday, I knew who I was going to vote for. Like many of the people from my generation I was voting early, but unlike them I was voting Liberal.

I consider myself pretty open minded. My son is biracial and my husband is an Indian immigrant. I grew up in the cultural melting pot known as Campbelltown in NSW and still live there. I have a degree or two, for whatever that’s worth, and I have been known to get pretty heated in my defence of racial, sexuality and gender equality. So for those who buy into the stereotypes, my vote for the Liberal Party was pretty shocking. I know I spent the entire time feeling like I was committing some act of social treason.

To read the other side: OPINION. Everyone cares about the environment. Until they’re alone in the voting booth.

When I turned on ABC News I was shook. I had been looking for ABC Kids, but as I was sucked into the vortex of election results, I realised I was not as alone as I had thought. Many people had made the choice touted as ‘selfish’ by almost religious Labor supporters.

There seems to be an epidemic in Australia. It’s that of the silent and undoubtedly shamed voter. Of course there are the unapologetically right or left wing, screaming their beliefs from the rafters at anyone who will listen. But in the shadows is a group of people who don’t fit into either camp. They are considered too young or too open minded to be typical Liberal voters and too conservative to be the typical Labor voters. They’re the people that aggressive election campaigns don’t reach and aren’t even aimed at.

In this election those voters voted Liberal. And as it turns out there are many more of them than we realised.

Why so many Australian women voted Liberal. Post continues after audio.