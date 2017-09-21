MAMAMIA INVESTIGATION: Why did The Bachelorette's Jourdan develop a limp?

NOTE: There is nothing at all strange or wrong or funny about having a limp. People who walk with a limp may have a physical disability or illness that affects how they move. The only reason Jourdan’s limp is of interest is because it only developed halfway through an episode of television, and became more pronounced as his chances of finding love with Sophie Monk decreased.

On last night’s premiere episode of The Bachelorette, a number of bizarre things happened.

A vast majority of the men behaved as though they were at a Year Nine pool party, and wanted their mum (Sophie) to watch them do… tricks. There was a walk off, followed by an undie run, and at no point did any of this seem to have anything to do with getting to know/wooing Sophie. It was… alarming.

But by far the strangest thing that happened was: Jourdan.

The 25-year-old bar manager from Queensland introduced himself by blindfolding Sophie and then walking away. But then when he reappeared in the mansion, he suddenly had a limp.

We first noticed his limp when he walked into the room where Sophie and her other bachelors were playing 'Never have I ever'. Jourdan limped in, sat down, and when Sophie asked the first question, 'never have I ever been cheated on,' he started to cry.

Listen to Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald debrief on the first episode of The Bachelorette. Post continues after audio.



Awww, she thought. He's been cheated on. How sad.

But through his tears, Jourdan said he had been accused of cheating, even though he hadn't. So like any rational person, Sophie assumed his partner was the one who had been cheating.