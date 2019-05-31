James Packer just sold his stake in Crown Resorts for $1.76 billion. The question is; why?

To say James Packer is a wealthy man is an understatement.

Worth $5.3 billion AUD, the 51-year-old is a casino magnate arguably more well known for his string of complicated relationships (Miranda Kerr, Mariah Carey, Erica Packer; to name a few).

His name has been splashed across the tabloids for decades – he publicly punched a friend on Bondi Beach, and he had a mental breakdown that made headlines for weeks.

It’s been a hard few years for the businessman.

There’s whispers that his backing away from a huge investment in Sydney’s future – one he was originally working towards with gusto – is a bid to retreat into the shadows to lead a quieter, less stressful life.

Here is the untold story of James Packer as told to No Filter. Post continues after podcast.

Of all of his complicated relationships – Sydney probably tops that list.

Packer grew up harbour side under the gaze of his equally famous father Kerry Packer who built the family wealth on multiple media empires.

For the past few years, Packer has barely returned home – preferring to gallivant in the US, Israel, Argentina (he has a ranch there) or out at sea on his mega mansion of a yacht.

He did have plans to return in a blaze of glory in 2021.

He was going to unveil a $2.2 billion Crown hotel and casino complex in Barangaroo, but he’s just sold almost half of his stake in Casino resorts.

A whopping $1.76 billion worth.