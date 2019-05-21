Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Bachelor‘s Nick Cummins has addressed the rumours he’s dating MAFS Jessika Power.



Yesterday, we heard perhaps the most bizarre rumour to ever come out of Married at First Sight.

According to a source who spoke to Now to Love, Married at First Sight‘s Jessika Power apparently slid into Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins’ DMs on Instagram.

The publication also hinted that the reality TV duo were now in the “early stages” of a relationship.

But according to the Honey Badger himself, there’s no truth behind this rumour.

Posting to his Instagram Stories, the former Bachelor said he had "never met or message" Jessika.

"G'Day guys, now there's been an article come out about who I'm dating from a credible source. I look forward to shedding some light on these silly billies," he said.

"I have never met this person that you say I am currently dating," he added.

"I'm single, happy, healthy and enjoying my adventures."

Jessika also denied the rumour on Instagram, calling the source's claims "fake news".

2. Married at First Sight’s Martha and Michael's kitchen selfie has fans… confused.



Erm.

MAFS couple Martha and Michael have posted a sexy post-shower Instagram pic in the... kitchen and we have many, many questions.

Mainly: won't somebody please think of the food?

(Seriously, what would Cyrell's mother - who famously said "don't swear in front of the food" - think?)