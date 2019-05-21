Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Search
1. The Bachelor‘s Nick Cummins has addressed the rumours he’s dating MAFS Jessika Power.

Yesterday, we heard perhaps the most bizarre rumour to ever come out of Married at First Sight.

According to a source who spoke to Now to Love, Married at First Sight‘s Jessika Power apparently slid into Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins’ DMs on Instagram.

The publication also hinted that the reality TV duo were now in the “early stages” of a relationship.

But according to the Honey Badger himself, there’s no truth behind this rumour.

honey-badger
Image: Instagram/Channel 10.

Posting to his Instagram Stories, the former Bachelor said he had "never met or message" Jessika.

"G'Day guys, now there's been an article come out about who I'm dating from a credible source. I look forward to shedding some light on these silly billies," he said.

"I have never met this person that you say I am currently dating," he added.

"I'm single, happy, healthy and enjoying my adventures."

Jessika also denied the rumour on Instagram, calling the source's claims "fake news".

2. Married at First Sight’s Martha and Michael's kitchen selfie has fans… confused.

Erm.

MAFS couple Martha and Michael have posted a sexy post-shower Instagram pic in the... kitchen and we have many, many questions.

Mainly: won't somebody please think of the food?

We don't know about you guys, but posing half-naked in the kitchen, on the dining room table no less, feels a little... unhygienic.

That's where very important eating happens.

And also bums are for chairs, which as a primary school teacher, Michael should certainly be upholding.

It seems some followers agree with us:

“What are you doing on the table?” one asked.

“This photo is hilarious,” another mused.

While one said: “I’m so confused.”

At least Martha put a towel down? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

3. “I’m a bit embarrassed.” Boy George finally explains why he stormed off The Voice.

Is it just us or is there more ~drama~ between the actual judges on The Voice than the contestants?

Between the judge feuds (granted Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian's is overhanging from X Factor) and flings (Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem) it's... hard to keep up.

The latest installment actually happened on this season's premiere on Sunday, and saw Boy George furiously storming off after a performance.

Image: Getty.
Yikes.

It all went down when Melbourne busker Daniel Show answered a question about playing guitar.

“I can play guitar but no one really cares if I play guitar,” he replied.

The comment clearly rubbed Boy George the wrong way and he grabbed his phone and stormed off, yelling “F**k off, don’t follow me”, as he left.

Backstage, he laughed off his outburst, admitting he had misunderstood the singer’s reply.

“I’m good, I’m good I just misheard what was said and I just went, you know when you just go in the moment,” he explained.

“I’m kind of fine now and I’m a bit embarrassed … I’m cool, I’m not annoyed but I was just annoyed in the moment."

Look, it happens to the best of us.

4. Emilia Clarke denies *that* coffee cup fail was her fault. Outs the real culprit.

The final season of Game of Thrones may have been two years in the making – but that doesn’t mean it was free from errors.

Just like Married at First Sight and Bachelor in Paradise had their fair share of editing fails this year, the final season of Game of Thrones featured shots including a rogue Starbucks coffee cup and even a plastic water bottle.

But although actress Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) originally blamed Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) for the coffee cup gaffe, Emilia has now denied her involvement in the mistake – and outed the real culprit.

game of thrones starbucks cup
Oh. I didn't know Westeros had a Starbucks.

"So, I’m just going to let you in on a little Game Of Thrones trivia. We don’t drink Starbucks. So anyone who’s clucking around with a Starbucks cup is someone who is not a cast member. There’s no mocha-wocha-frappuccino anywhere," the actress told the New Yorker.

After ratting out craft services on the show, Emilia then shifted the blame to showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who were extras in the coffee cup scene.

"You’ve got a lot of cast, and you’ve got two-hundred-odd extras in that room. But you know who I could actually quite happily blame? Did you notice some quite familiar-looking extras in that particular scene?" she said, referring to the two showrunners.

5. Sophie Turner got a tattoo that gave away the ending of Game Of Thrones a year ago.

Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Game of Thrones fans, our watch has ended.

On Monday night (or Monday at 11am if you were keen enough to chuck a sickie), the Game of Thronesfinale wrapped up the TV series that’s dominated our lives for a decade.

While some of us were scratching our heads as to how Bran Stark won Game of Thrones and how the rest of the surviving Stark family made it out of Westeros alive, it turns out the final GoT ending was hidden in one of Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner’s tattoos all along.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

First tattoo back home! Thank you so much for getting this from me @sophiet ! ???? bad ass !

A post shared by Lauren Winzer (@laurenwinzer) on

In June, 2018, the 23-year-old British actress got a Stark Direwolf tattooed on her arm along with the words “the pack survives” by Sydney tattoo artist Lauren Winzer.

This was around the same time filming for Game of Thrones season 8 finished, and at the time, fans felt like the sentiment Turner decided to get inked below her elbow was a spoiler for how GoT would end – that all the Stark children (RIP Robb and Rickon) would survive the battle of Winterfell against the White Walker army, and ultimately, triumph over Cersei Lannister’s reign of Westeros.

You can read the full story right over here.

