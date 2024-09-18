Demi Moore's daughters attended her latest film premiere. But for years, they didn't talk to her.

"She relapsed when I was nine and no one in our family spoke about it and I had no idea what was going on, she had been sober my entire childhood," Tallulah reflected. "And then she drank and then I just knew that I was scared and she wasn't safe. There was many years of saying she was sober, when she wasn't and we couldn't trust it."

Out of all the daughters, the eldest Rumer had to handle her mother in her most intoxicated moments.

"Scout and Tallulah had very different experiences than I had when we stopped talking to my mum," she said.

After Demi and Ashton separated, her mother's partying increased to a dangerous level.

"Her friends are calling me and being like, 'I'm really worried about your mum. You need to talk to her', so then I'm like, 'OK, well, I have to go and fix this'," Rumur remembered.

"Then I was like, 'Then I'll have no one; I'll have my mum who's like, not capable of being my mum right now and then the rest of the family is just not gonna speak to me anymore.'"

It all came to a head during one notorious night out in 2012 with Rumer when Demi suffered a seizure after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide.

After this incident, her daughters Scout and Tallulah cut their mum out of their lives for three years.

"Part of my life was clearly unravelling," Demi told The New York Times in 2019. "I had no career. No relationships."