Demi Moore's daughters attended her latest film premiere. But for years, they didn't talk to her.

Demi Moore is experiencing a long-overdue resurgence right now.
The iconic actress is getting rave reviews for her performance in The Substance, a horror movie alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.
At the Los Angeles premiere, Moore walked the red carpet with her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, who she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.
This shouldn't be anything particularly noteworthy given they are a close-knit family, but one decade earlier Demi's daughters were not speaking to their mother.