Quick one: Why aren't Paralympians allowed to have an Olympic rings tattoo?

As we avidly tuned in to the 2024 Paris Olympics, many of us couldn't help but notice the iconic Olympic rings tattoos adorning the bodies of numerous athletes.

These permanent marks of pride and achievement have become a common sight at the Olympic Games.

However, when the Paralympic Games roll around, you'll be hard-pressed to spot any such tattoos on the competing athletes. The reason behind this absence is both surprising and complex.

So, why can't Paralympians show off an Olympic rings tattoo at the games?

Both the Olympics and Paralympics have bans against body advertisements, which includes tattoos that promote certain brands.

It's to stop situations like this one in 2012, when American middle-distance runner Nick Symmonds made headlines for selling a 9-inch advertisement space on his arm to T-Mobile for $21,800.

So why not the rings specifically?

While Paralympians are allowed to have an Olympic ring tattoo, they can't have it on display at the Paralympic Games.

The primary reason lies in the distinct branding and governance of the Paralympic Games.

The two logos are quite different. Image: IOC/IPC