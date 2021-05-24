"I asked my Gen Z students why they think millennials are cheugy. Here's what they said."

According to numerous news stories and a lot of worried Millennials on social media, Gen Z have complicated rules about what is cool and what is ‘cheugy’.

Skinny jeans and side parts are definitely cheugy and now according to a new unsubstantiated cheugy rule book, so is liking Disney movies; saying ‘rosé all day’ and having wooden signs that say ‘relax’ in your hallway.

The origins of cheugy began on the internet way back in 2013, but the term has gained more notoriety recently as yet another way to poke fun at Millennials.

But really, who is making this cheugy stuff up?

Is it deserving of all the column inches, or is worrying about being cheugy, already cheugy?

I am a tutor at The University of Newcastle and apart from my head actually hurting while thinking about the great cheugy paradox of 2021, I decided to ask my Gen Z students what they thought about cheugyism.

Are they really sniggering behind Millennials’ backs for liking Disney or do they not care?

Eighteen-year-old Luisett felt certain that most of her peers had never even heard of the term, let alone used it to mock a Millennial with.

“I feel like the term cheugy only became popular because of the media coverage,” she says.

“The skinny jeans ‘debate’ got a lot of attention, so cheugy is just a way of creating another generational battle between Millennials and Gen Z.”

