There’s nothing more terrifying than not knowing whether your baby will wake up in the morning.

And it is this fear that has kept a Brisbane mother whose four-month-old son has whooping cough up every night for more than three weeks.

Now, she is pleading for people to be vaccinated against the disease, also known as pertussis.

And the video of her baby boy’s laboured breathing and hacking cough – plus a warning of a spike in the disease from Queensland Health – is extremely concerning for parents.

Watch the video here:

Rebecca Harreman posted the video (which has been shared more than 23,000 times) to Facebook, along with a message telling her followers that not trying to prevent the potentially fatal disease “is just wrong”.

She wrote: “Okay so I know I said I’d let the hate go. But I’m tired. Damn tired. I’ve been on duty for over 3 weeks having to wake every single time my baby boy coughs for fear he will stop breathing. Every. Single. Time. I cannot and will not pass that duty to anyone else, because I just can’t sleep.”

“So for those of you sitting on the fence on whether to vaccinate yourself and your kids or not… maybe this video will convince you.”

Ms Harreman said the coughing fit recorded was a “good” one – meaning “that’s absolutely nothing”.

“Not even long enough to be called a coughing fit. Nothing compared to watching him turn blue from coughing for so long and so much he can’t take a single breath.”