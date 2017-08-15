Like most mums, Roxy Jacenko has always done her best to offer her young kids a healthy, varied diet, to make sure that something other than junk food would occasionally make it down into their little bellies.

But also like most mums, she has struggled.

“Pixie wanted to live on rice crackers and Hunter thought that Oreos were suitable for breakfast,” the Sweaty Betty PR mogul told Mamamia. “Put anything substantial or healthy in front of them and they would just stare at it, then fill themselves up on yoghurt and snacks.”

She knew a change had to happen, but time-poor and alone (Jacenko's husband Oliver Curtis was behind bars for insider trading) she didn't know how it could.

That's where Mandy Sacher came in. The paediatric nutritionist came recommended by a friend, and after consultation with Jacenko and her kids, transformed their household's attitude to food.

"They have come leaps and bounds, and I can see a big difference in Pixie, both in her concentration and mood," she said. "They are loving trying their hand at cooking and often say if we don’t eat healthy then we could get sick like Mummy. They were by my side during my breast cancer and subsequent operation and radiotherapy, so they understand it's important to eat healthy."