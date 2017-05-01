A huge change in the My Kitchen Rules finale leaves mums and dads furious.

Parents have expressed their outrage that My Kitchen Rules’ finale aired at a later start time on Sunday night and ended well past many young fan’s bedtimes.

The final cook-off between teams Amy and Tyson and Valerie and Courtney aired at 8pm – starting half an hour later than the rest of the series this year.

The later start meant the winners, sibling duo Amy and Tyson, weren’t announced until after 10.15pm, which is much later than the normal finish time of around 9pm.

Angry parents voiced their frustration on social media, criticising the show for presenting them with a lose-lose dilemma: they could either let their kids stay up late before a school day or make them miss the show's ending.