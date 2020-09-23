"Allow me to present my wild theory that Bella actually wins The Bachelor."

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Last night, I tucked myself into bed sure of the fact I knew exactly how today would play out.

I would wake up, go through my normal day, and at approximately 8.30pm, I would find out that Locky Gilbert had in fact chosen Irena during The Bachelor finale.

All the clues pointed to this seemingly inevitable ending.

Irena got the 'wifey' entrance in the very first episode - the slow motion exit from the limo, the lingering walk up the red carpet, the long introduction to Locky.

She had an immediate connection with Locky, and through a series of single dates, group dates, and chats at the cocktail parties, that connection seemed to deepen.

For most of the season, she stayed away from the drama. Even though the drama was EVERYWHERE. When she was pulled into the drama during the final three weeks, it seemed like Irena was more of a target than an instigator.

For weeks now it has made complete and utter sense that Irena would be the one standing with Locky at the end.

But then last night I awoke at 2.30am and had a sudden realisation.

WE ALL THINK IRENA WINS BECAUSE THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT CHANNEL TEN AND WARNER BROS WANT US TO THINK.

Think about it.

The most memorable TV shows/movies/books all rely on the audience buying into a narrative so they don't see what's right in front of their eyes.

They cleverly use misdirection and red herrings to lead us down one path, while the other path is just sitting there waiting for us to notice it.