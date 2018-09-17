Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Bachelor fans have noticed some curious social media behaviour from contestants Cass and Sophie.

Well, well, well. What do we have here.

It appears Bachie faves Cass and Sophie have been desperately trying to hide something on their Instagram pages and we don’t know what it all means.

We’ve pretty much accepted that the Honey Badger has already split with whoever he chooses on the show, but this latest development is… confusing.

According to New Idea, Cassandra Wood, 24 and Sophie Tieman, 25, have scrubbed several photos from their accounts since the show wrapped.

“As soon as they finished filming, they started to take down a lot of photos,” a source told the magazine.

“Sophie actually deleted over 50 [photos] in a couple of hours and it has left people wondering what they they are desperately trying to hide.”

Could it all be smoke and mirrors?

Somebody needs to tell them we don’t appreciate having our emotions toyed with like this.

Last week, an insider revealed Nick is currently living the single life while we are driving ourselves insane trying to figure out who wins.

“The Honey Badger’s relationship is already over,” the source said.

Yes, but with who???

Earlier this month, footage surfaced of Nick cosying up to a mystery brunette outside Beaches Pizza Bar in Manly, which could be solid evidence that the insider is indeed telling the truth.

But he was also potentially at the same cafe, at the same time, as Cass a couple of weekends ago…