Who wins Rush Australia? All the finalists of the adventure reality TV series in one spot.

Are you ready to feel the rush?

In a television first, viewers at home have watched as teams made up of everyday folks are thrust into chaotic scenarios, during cultural festivities around the globe, all whilst deprived of their sight and sound.

The show we're referring to? That would, of course, be Rush Australia.

Watch the trailer for No Hard Feelings. Story continues after post.



Video via Columbia Pictures.

The aim is for teams to race against one another, hoping to arrive at the 'safe zone' first and be crowned victorious, whilst decoding cryptic messages from the host David Genat.

And the weirdest part? Teams are dropped into crowd madness wearing noise-cancelling headphones and blackout goggles, waiting for instructions from 'Golden God' David. Sounds fun right?

If you're a fan of reality TV, specifically Aussie reality TV then you'll likely remember David's face from his appearance on various programs – but none have come close to his victorious season of Australian Survivor.