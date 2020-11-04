For an up-to-date guide on everything you need to know today about the US election, look no further. We're regularly updating this article in real time so you don't miss a thing.

Trump wins first key state

Donald Trump has won the crucial state of Florida. It was a must-win for the President to hit the number of 270 electoral votes to ultimately win the election. Florida is worth 29 electoral votes, and has been identified as one of the major battleground states which will determine the president.

Trump and Biden split first states

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have split the first US states to be projected in the White House race, with Trump taking conservative Kentucky and Indiana and Biden taking Democratic-leaning Vermont and Virginia in widely expected results.

As polls began to close in 10 states in an election held amid a pandemic gripping a deeply divided US, Edison Research projected Trump would win Indiana and the Associated Press called Kentucky for Trump, while Fox News projected Biden would win Vermont and Virginia.

There were no signs of disruptions or violence at polling sites, as some officials had feared.

The winner may not be determined for days.

A third of US voters listed the economy as the issue that mattered most to them when deciding their choice for president while two out of 10 cited COVID-19, according to an Edison Research exit poll on Tuesday.

In the national exit poll, four out of 10 voters said they thought the effort to contain the virus was going "very badly."

In the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina, battleground states that could decide the election, five of 10 voters said the national response to the pandemic was going "somewhat or very badly."

The poll found some signs of slippage in support for Trump. In Georgia, Trump was winning with five of 10 white men with college degrees, down from 8 in 10 in 2016, and five in 10 college graduates, down from 7 in 10 in 2016.

Biden, the Democratic former vice president, has put Trump's handling of the pandemic at the centre of his campaign and has held a consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president.

Biden, 77, appeared to have multiple paths to victory in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner; at least 270 electoral votes, determined in part by a state's population, are needed to win.