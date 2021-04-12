No Meghan and a tiny guest list: Everything we know about Prince Philip's funeral.

The final farewell of Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 last Friday, will be a royal funeral like no other.

Whilst the original plan was to have 800 guests at St George’s Chapel Windsor Castle, and thousands of members of the public expected to gather in London, the funeral will now be held within the parameters of the pandemic restrictions.

This means the ceremonial funeral will be much more low key than usual, which Buckingham Palace says "reflects the duke's wishes".

Watch: The moment BBC announces the death of Prince Philip. Post continues below.



Video via BBC.

Here's everything we know about Prince Philip's funeral.

When is Prince Philip's funeral?

Prince Philip's funeral will be held next Saturday, April 17.

Britain is currently in a period of national mourning, which will end on the day of the funeral.

A nation-wide minute's silence will be held as the funeral begins at 3pm on April 17 (12am midnight AEST on Sunday, April 18).

The ceremony will be televised live, which was reportedly approved by Prince Philip years ago.

Who will attend Prince Philip's funeral?

Coronavirus restrictions in Britain stipulate that only 30 people can attend funerals right now. Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm who these 30 people will be, but it is presumed it will all be family members.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will return to Britain to farewell his late grandfather. However, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was not given clearance to travel by her doctor and hence will remain in California with their son, Archie. It will be the first time the Duke of Sussex has returned to Britain since stepping down as a senior royal last year.

Prince Harry with his grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2015. Image: Getty.