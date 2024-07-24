The most compelling argument for why men should always pay on the first date.

Who pays for the first date?

It's the age-old question that gets intertwined with values, beliefs and politics. Every woman I've talked to has a different reason on why they either pay, don't pay or split the bill on a first date.

"If I have a bad first date, I offer to pay the whole bill because I don't want to owe them anything," one colleague told me.

"I usually offer to split the bill, or, if we're at a bar, we take turns buying rounds," said another.

"I'm happy to split the bill but it's super attractive when they insist on paying," a friend said.

And now I've just heard the most compelling argument for why men should absolutely pay.

Speaking on hetero-romantic dynamics, TikToker Sam shared his (modernly unpopular) thoughts on why he believes men should be the ones to pay for dates.

"Us guys really have it easy when it comes to going on dates, especially a first date. 15 minutes before, I can hop in the shower, throw on the same button-down and jeans that I wear any other day, put on some cologne — I'm ready to go," he said.

"For a girl, that's a process that is going to take way longer, probably involve makeup and hair and getting ready and smelling fantastic — it's a whole thing and we don't ever really have to go through that.

"So guys... buy the drink, don't ask to split the bill, pay for dinner. They put in way more effort than you or I ever will for that date."

As someone who's been a big believer in splitting the bill on a first date, Sam has convinced me that I shouldn't.