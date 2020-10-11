The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday October 12.

Home visits and the 5km radius: The Vic restrictions that could be eased from next week.

Under Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' road map to recovery, the state required an average of five cases over two weeks to move into step three – but as of yesterday, the average was more than double at 9.6.

Over the weekend, Andrews extended his state of emergency and state of disaster by another four weeks noting that the figures showed this second wave was stubborn, and while he was prepared to ease some restrictions next Sunday, it would not be as significant as hoped.

Yesterday there were 12 new cases & the loss of one life reported. The 14 day rolling average is down slightly and cases with unknown source remain stable in Metro Melbourne. More data will be available later today. Info: https://t.co/eTputEZdhs#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/64CTaju3WX — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 10, 2020

But he acknowledged people were getting weary and frustrated by the restrictions.

"We all want this to be over ... but we can't pretend it is over just because we want it to be," he told reporters on Sunday.

The Herald Sun reports outdoor public gatherings of up to 10 people could be ­allowed and households might be able to host up to five visitors from another home. There's even a possibility the 5km travel cap could be revised.

But the publication reports there is unlikely to be any reprieve for shops, cafes and restaurants in Melbourne, but the premier has indicated businesses in regional Victoria were more likely to see relief.

"Does that mean we're doubling, tripling, quadrupling the number of people that can go to a pub? No. But if we can take some further small and safe steps we will," he said.

READ MORE: Exactly what we know about Melbourne's restrictions now the State of Emergency has been extended.

600,000 primary school and VCE students return to classrooms today after almost 10 weeks.

Year eight students and special school students will also resume on-site learning on Monday, while year 10 students enrolled in a VCE or VCAL program will be able to attend on-site for those classes. Students in years eight to 10 are due to return in a fortnight.