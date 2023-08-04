Australia's favourite fugitive frenzy show has returned for another extreme hide-and-seek season. Yep, that's right Hunted Australia is back for another thrilling season of cat and mouse.

Earlier this month, 10 teams were dropped in the middle of Melbourne with limited resources. Their mission? To evade detection for 21 days.

As the season is now in full swing, our contestants have been dodging and ducking at every turn hoping to go undetected and be crowned the winner of Hunted Australia 2023.

Watch the trailer for No Hard Feelings. Story continues after post.



Video via Columbia Pictures.

But in case you missed it, we're looking back at every contestant that has been found, and by default, eliminated from the competition.

Here's a running list of everyone who has been booted from the show:

Elerrina and Sonja