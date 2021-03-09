Everything we know about the internet's newest crush, Behind Her Eyes' Tom Bateman.

Bateman has starred in a few films and shows outside of Behind Her Eyes including Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, where he met his girlfriend/potential fiancée, Daisy Ridley.

We say potential fiancée because the pair are notoriously private, but Ridley was spotted wearing an engagement ring back in 2019.

When asked about it in an interview with Marie Claire, she said:

"The thing is, I've never talked about my personal life, so I won't talk about it now. I'm so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there's one thing I don't want to talk about.

"It's a really nice ring that I wear. It's the first time I've publicly been asked this one."

I think we all know what that means...

Before you feel a little disheartened by Bateman's relationship status though, we thought we should let you know Bateman is a twin.

The self-proclaimed, lesser attractive one at that.

"Merlin [my twin brother] is better looking than me, and he will claim that, as well," He said in an interview with People in 2017, also explaining that he grew up a whopping 13 siblings.

Being one of 14, maybe there's more of good looks to go around. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

“The amazing thing about having so many brothers and sisters, they cover every single base, you know,” he said.

“You’ve got people in hospitality, teachers, masseuses, airline pilots, people selling houses, cars…my brother works for the Red Cross. So, yeah, they’re kind of an amazing gang.”

