Everything we know about the internet's newest crush, Behind Her Eyes' Tom Bateman.

Reader, meet Tom Bateman.
A.K.A. Behind Her Eyes' David.
A.K.A. our newest collective crush.
Before we proceed, please, watch the trailer for Behind her Eyes to see Tom in all his glory. Post continues below.
If you've already watched Behind Her Eyes, I'm sure you're well acquainted with his faux Scottish accent and... face, but there's a good chance that is as much as you know of the 31-year-old actor.
We know, we know. You have questions.
Us too. That's why we took the liberty of trawling the internet to find you everything we know about Tom Bateman and where you can find him now that Behind Her Eyes is binged and gone.
Tom Bateman grew up in Oxford, England and much like his character in the show, he's super mysterious with absolutely no social media. (Why does that make him even sexier?)