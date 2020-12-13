The Zodiac Killer was never caught. Now, one of his taunting codes has been cracked.

Over 50 years after the murders of the unidentified Zodiac Killer, a team of codebreakers have cracked a mysterious cipher sent to a newspaper by the serial killer. An Australian man, mathematician Sam Blake, was part of the volunteer team who solved the note.

The Zodiac Killer - who was never caught - shot or stabbed seven people in the San Francisco Bay Area over the course of a year between 1968 and 1969, killing all but two of them.

During his murderous spree, he sent a series of terrifying letters to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper, claiming responsibility for the mysterious murders.

Some of the notes were in code, including a particularly complex missive with 340 characters that became known as the 340 cipher.

The letter known as the 340 cipher. Image: Getty.

Now, we know what it says.

"I hope you are having lots of fun trying to catch me," the cipher says.

"I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradice (sic) all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me."

The FBI responded by saying the investigation into the half-century-old case was ongoing.

"The FBI is aware that a cipher attributed to the Zodiac Killer was recently solved by private citizens," the FBI posted to Twitter.

"The Zodiac Killer terrorised multiple communities across Northern California, and even though decades have gone by, we continue to seek justice for the victims of these brutal crimes."

Here's what happened to the victims of the Zodiac Killer, who has never been caught.

The murders of the Zodiac Killer.

Betty Lou Jensen pinned a Christmas brooch to the white collar of her purple dress, as she waited nervously for David Faraday to pick her up.